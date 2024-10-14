Ex-Jaguar a Sign of Dysfunction For Bitter AFC South Rival?
The grass is not always greener on the other side, and few leagues hold this more true than the NFL.
Every year there are players who jump from one team to another -- whether via trade or free agency -- that come to regret it. Whether due to changing circumstances or failed expectations.
One such player who fits that bill this year is ex-Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver and current Tennessee Titan Calvin Ridley. After Ridley was targeted eight times late in the game but recorded zero catches in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6, Ridley let his feelings for his usage in the offense be known.
"Alright then. I need some in the beginning of the [explicative] game too. [Explicative] is getting [explicative] crazy for me. It is what it is. I sucked today and I gotta do better, but I gotta get the ball a little earlier in the game so I can be in the game and here with the team so I can play well also."
Ridley left Jacksonville in March, signing a four-year, $92 million deal with the Titans with $50 million in guarantees -- clearly a deal the Jaguars weren't willing to offer.
In the wake of leaving Jacksonville, Ridley foreshadowed some of the issues he is currently having with the Titans. He said he wanted to be a player who is a featured and focal part of the offense, something that is harder to do on a roster like the Jaguars due to Christian Kirk, Evan Engram, and, at the time, newly-signed Gabe Davis.
"Jacksonville, they have a lot of weapons over there and sometimes when I was there, I was like, feeling a little weird because I was always someone who wants the ball and I want to crack the game for us," Ridley said after signing with the Titans.
"I want to be the guy who's, you know -- keep me into the game all game. So, I was like, really, coming over here and I want to do my thing, take over. I want to bring this team, shoot this team through the roof in any way I can to help."
Ridley recorded the second 1,000-yard season in his career in 2023, catching 76 passes for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns. He also made it through the entire season healthy, starting all 17 games after serving a season-long suspension in 2022 and missing most of the 2021 season.
In six games this year, Ridley has nine catches for 141 yards and a touchdown. In the first six games for the Jaguars last year, Ridley had 26 catches for 363 yards and two touchdowns.
