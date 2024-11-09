For Better or Worse, the Jaguars Need Mac Jones
The Jacksonville Jaguars will likely be without veteran quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Sunday when they take on the Minnesota Vikings at home. The Vikings are one of the best teams in the National Football League and one of the most difficult to beat, even when fully healthy.
It will undoubtedly be harder for the Jaguars to beat the Vikings without Lawrence. However, that is what coach Doug Pederson and the Jaguars will try to do. After all of the Jaguars' struggles this season, this will just be yet another one.
Jacksonville will turn to quarterback Mac Jones to help lead them to victory on Sunday. While Jones has had issues since entering the league, he has had time to mature and develop since arriving in Jacksonville.
Pederson noted that Lawrence left big shoes to fill but Jones simply needs to his brand of football, instead of trying to play like Lawrence. Pederson credits offensive coordinator Press Taylor’s play calling depth.
“Yeah, I mean, it's with anybody, especially at the quarterback position,” Pederson said. “I don't want him to be Trevor. So, we're not going to give him Trevor-type plays, but we're going to give him Mac-type plays, and we want Mac to run the offense.
“We've got enough variety that we can tailor it to him or C.J. [QB C.J. Beathard] or Trevor or whoever's playing. But this is what I appreciate about all our quarterbacks and this week—if it is Mac—just his communication with us, right? What he likes, doesn't like, and his comfort level.”
Pederson repeatedly explained how much confidence he has in Jones, even though there is a significant drop off in talent and play between the two quarterbacks.
“I've got a lot of confidence," Pederson said.
"He’s
somebody that prepares extremely hard, extremely well. He's a smart kid. You go back to
even some of the preseason stuff and what he did then, as far as preparation and all that
and how he played.
He's going to be fine. He'll be excited. Home game, home crowd, home
fans, his people, so to speak. But a lot of confidence in him.”
Time will tell how confident Pederson truly is in Jones.
