Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence, Cam Little Earn Big Honors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and kicker Cam Little are racking up the accolades.

After the stellar month both had for the Jaguars as they clinched the AFC South, the two cornerstone players were rewarded on Thursday with AFC Offensive and Special Teams Player of the Month.

Big Honors

It is the first time in franchise history that the Jaguars had multiple players win player of the month in the same month and the first time an NFL team did so since the Dallas Cowboys in 2023 (QB Dak Prescott and CB DaRon Bland). Lawrence and Little are the second and third Jaguars to win Player of the Month honors this season after LB Devin Lloyd won AFC Defensive Player of the Month in September.

Lawrence’s Offensive Player of the Month honor is the fifth time a player has won the award in franchise history while Little’s Special Teams Player of the Month honor marks the fourth time. Jacksonville now has 14 player of the month awards all-time.

"Since the start of December, Lawrence has led Jacksonville to a 5-0 record and completed 105-of-165 passes for 1,371 yards, 13 touchdowns and a passer rating of 113.5 passer rating to go with 124 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground. He led the AFC in both passing yards and passing touchdowns during that span and ranked in the top six among AFC quarterbacks in all the aforementioned categories," the Jaguars said in a release.

"Lawrence was also the only AFC player to account for multiple touchdowns in every game in Weeks 14-18 and had a passer rating above 100.0 in four of five games, including the two highest marks of his career (136.7 vs. NYJ in Week 15, 131.9 vs. TEN in Week 18).

"Little has converted a perfect 11-of-11 field goals, 3-of-3 from 50-plus yards, and 21-of-21 extra point attempts for 54 total points since the beginning of December. He is one of just two kickers in the AFC without a miss in that span and currently holds the NFL’s longest active streak with 20 consecutive made field goals. Little’s 54 points were the second most in the AFC in Weeks 14-18 while his 21 extra points led the conference."

The Jaguars have been rolling for months now, and it helps that their quarterback and kicker have played like genuine top players at the positions during their franchise-altering winning streak. Now, the Jaguars will need to see them carry it over to the playoffs.

