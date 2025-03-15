Former Jaguars Player Approves Offseason Moves
When the offseason started for the Jacksonville Jaguars, we did not know what we were going to see from the franchise. Many, rightfully so, have a lot of concerns and questions on what the team brass was going to do with a lot of critical decisions needing to be made.
The Jaguars did not panic and owner Shad Khan took his time making the best decisions he could have to put the franchise in the best position to be successful. Khad brought in the right coach, Liam Coen, and general manager James Gladstone. And they have proved to be the right choices so far in the offseason.
Coen and Gladstone did not waste any time getting to work and putting their imprint on the roster. Find ways to improve it and give the team the best team they possibly can.
Once free agency started, the Jaguars were one of the most active teams and they were not shy to bring in players that can prove to be great for the Jaguars next season.
"More important than filling the needs they found guys that can advance the culture that these guys want to create," said former Jaguars player Bucky Brooks. "When you look at some of the players that are being brought over there are some links and some ties to help Liam Coen's company kind of establish the culture and kind of further that and spread the message of the masses."
"So I like what the Jaguars have done because they flown I would say under the radar and did not try and win the offseason hype feast but concentrated really on trying to assemble a really solid team that meshes well with the current players that are already established."
"This is exactly what I would have hoped they would do," said Jaguars Senior Writer John Oehser. "It is exactly what they set out to do. They had four, five, six spots that they wanted to make sure you could get lined up. General managers like to have a starting roster before the draft to make sure that they do not like to reach before the draft. So you can go after guys you truly help you. You do not want to have a hole sitting there in right guard and have to take a right guard three overall ... I think this is what you want to do when you are switching cultures."
