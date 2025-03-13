Analyst Likes What the Jaguars Have Done This Offseason
The Jacksonville Jaguars will do their best to get the right players in free agency this offseason. It will be possible because of the salary for the 2025 NFL season.
Owner Shad Khan has done everything he can to put the franchise in the best position to be successful. He wants to win games and does everything possible to do that. He has shown it in the past, and he will continue to be that type of owner.
The Jaguars organization has brought in a new head coach in Liam Coen and a new general manager in James Gladstone. Both are two of the best up-and-coming head coach and general manager duos.
Coen and Gladstone have already starting working together in putting together a plan on what they want their roster to look like next season. They are both brilliant minds.
ESPN NFL Analyst Dan Orlovsky gave his thoughts on how the Jaguars got better this offseason.
"One Trevor Lawrence down in Jacksonville, I like what Jacksonville has done," said Orlovsky on The Pat McAfee Show. "Go back to the addition of Liam Coen and bringing him in. And what he has done immediately for Baker Mayfield or did for Baker Mayfield. Brian Thomas Jr. is absolutely fantastic."
"We talked about it, America did not get the opportunity to see him a ton. He is a superstar in the making at the wide receiver position. Gabe Davis is there. I like a lot what Jacksonville has done. It is time for Trevor to take a big leap; it really is."
"Like you are simply to talented of a player. I know It has not been the most ideal situation. for you to start your NFL career ... It is time to take the jump. There is all the pieces in place for you to become what you were expected to become when you were the number one pick."
The Jaguars now have a roster that is full of talent from top to bottom. They got a new head coach who is an offensive mind and one of the best up-and-coming general managers in the league. Now the Jaguars have to go out in their next season and put it together on the field.
