Former Jaguars Assistant Takes DC Job at Notre Dame
The Jacksonville Jaguars have now found their new head coach who will lead the team next season on the field. Liam Coen was selected by owner Shad Khan and now will look to turn things around in Jaguars.
The team will still need to fill some important coaching positions and they are currently for their new general manager as well. That was the big selling point for Coen and what got him to at last to end up taking the job in Jacksonville.
As the Jaguars are looking for coordinators, one former Jaguars assistant and scout is on the move this offseason.
Chris Ash is heading to South Bend to be the defensive coordinator for the Irish at Notre Dame.
According to ESPN Senior College Football Insider Pete Thamel, Ash accepted the job earlier this week.
"Sources: Chris Ash has accepted the job as Notre Dame’s new defensive coordinator," said Thamel on X/Twitter. "Ash brings a blend of coordinating experience, NFL experience, and high-end results as a collegiate coordinator. A deal is expected to be finalized in the near future."
Notre Dame is coming off making the National Championship game last season. They lost their defensive coordinator to the NFL.
According to our own Jaguars Beat Writer John Shipley, Ash's first tenure with the Jaguars was as the safeties coach.
"During Ash's first tenure with the Jaguars, he served as the safeties coach for Urban Meyer's staff and oversaw the development of a rookie Andre Cisco," said Shipley. "He also coached current safeties Andrew Wingard and Daniel Thomas."
"Ash spent the last two years as defensive backs coach for the Las Vegas Raiders, a role he was not retained in when interim head coach Antonio Pierce became the Raiders official full-time head coach."
"Ash was a defensive analyst for the Texas Longhorns in 2019 before stepping into the coordinator role in 2020. He previously coached for Meyer, serving as Ohio State's co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach from 2014-2015."
"Ohio State won the National Championship for the 2014 season in Ash's first year with Meyer and the Buckeyes. Ohio State's defense for the national championship game had eight defensive starters drafted."
