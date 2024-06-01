Source: Jaguars Hire Chris Ash in Scouting Role
Former Jacksonville Jaguars safeties coach Chris Ash is back with the team -- this time in a scouting role, per a source with knowledge of the situation.
Ash is a recent addition to the team's scouting department, marking his first year in the NFL as a non-coach.
During Ash's first tenure with the Jaguars, he served as the safeties coach for Urban Meyer's staff and oversaw the development of a rookie Andre Cisco. He also coached current safeties Andrew Wingard and Daniel Thomas.
Ash spent the last two years as defensive backs coach for the Las Vegas Raiders, a role he was not retained in when interim head coach Antonio Pierce became the Raiders official full-time head coach.
Ash was a defensive analyst for the Texas Longhorns in 2019 before stepping into the coordinator role in 2020. He previously coached for Meyer, serving as Ohio State's co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach from 2014-2015.
Ohio State won the National Championship for the 2014 season in Ash's first year with Meyer and the Buckeyes. Ohio State's defense for the national championship game had eight defensive starters drafted.
A year before Ash helped take over Ohio State's defense, the unit had ranked 112th in pass defense and 47th in total defense. In his first season, the school's defense ranked 19th nationally in total defense and 29th in pass defense. The Buckeyes also ranked fourth nationally with 24 interceptions.
From 2016-2019, Ash served as head coach at Rutgers and compiled a 8-32 record before landing with the University of Texas as analyst and then defensive coordinator.