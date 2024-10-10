Former Jaguars Star Struggling with Bitter AFC South Rival
The Jacksonville Jaguars had wide receiver Calvin Ridley for just 17 games in 2023, but he made the most of his time in Duval. Ridley caught 76 passes for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns. In the offseason, Ridley departed and ended up signing with an AFC South rival -- the Tennessee Titans.
Ridley signed a massive deal worth over $90 million. His production in Tennessee has not been adequate, to say the least. Through four games, Ridley just has nine catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns (one of those was a rushing touchdown).
Head coach Brian Callahan even said that he has to find better ways to get the wide receiver the ball.
"We need to use his speed and explosiveness more. Just get it in his hands every which way we can," Callahan said, per reporter Kayla Anderson.
There might even be turmoil about Ridley's lack of production. Callahan also said that he had to tell Ridley to be patient, that they would get the ball to him.
In naming the three most disappointing Tennessee Titans players so far this season, Jaguars on SI writer Matthew Schmidt named Ridley as one of the three.
"When the Titans signed Calvin Ridley to a four-year, $92 million contract in free agency, some questioned the franchise's direction," Schmidt wrote. "But it also looked like a great move for a Tennessee squad that needed another weapon alongside of DeAndre Hopkins. Well, through the Titans' first four games, Ridley has tallied only nine catches for 141 yards and a score. Furthermore, he has amassed a grand total of two receptions the last two contests. Yes, Levis' struggles have certainly played a factor in Ridley's lack of production, but nine grabs for a guy who hauled in 76 receptions for 1,016 yards in 2023 is lousy no matter how you slice it."
The quarterback play from Will Levis has been relatively abysmal. That much is true. It will be intriguing to see what Levis' injury may or may not do for Ridley's performance.
The Jaguars are stronger without Ridley at the position, with offseason signee Gabe Davis and rookie first round pick Brian Thomas Jr. both excelling alongside Christian Kirk.
