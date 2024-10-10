3 Most Disappointing Titans Players This Season
Not a whole lot has gone right for the Tennessee Titans thus far this season, as they are just 1-3 through the first five weeks of 2024.
Going into the year, there were serious questions surrounding Will Levis under center, and it seems those concerns were correct given how poorly he has played.
But Levis hasn't really been a surprising disappointment; he had many doubters.
However, there are a few other Titans players who have not lived up to expectations. Let's identify the three most disappointing Tennessee players through Week 5.
Tyjae Spears, RB
Many had pegged Tyjae Spears as a sleeper breakout candidate going into 2024 thanks to the departure of Derrick Henry. Yes, the Titans signed Tony Pollard, but Pollard is not a bona fide star, so Spears was expected to get significant touches.
Instead, Spears has been a rather big disappointment early on, having rushed for just 87 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries in four games. That's good for a meager average of 3.2 yards per attempt.
Last year, the 23-year-old registered 453 yards and a couple of touchdowns as the No. 2 rusher behind Henry, logging 4.5 yards per tote.
While Tennessee's shoddy offensive line has been a big reason for the team's subpar rushing attack, it doesn't detract from the fact that Spears has not been up to snuff.
Calvin Ridley, WR
When the Titans signed Calvin Ridley to a four-year, $92 million contract in free agency, some questioned the franchise's direction.
But it also looked like a great move for a Tennessee squad that needed another weapon alongside of DeAndre Hopkins.
Well, through the Titans' first four games, Ridley has tallied only nine catches for 141 yards and a score. Furthermore, he has amassed a grand total of two receptions the last two contests.
Yes, Levis' struggles have certainly played a factor in Ridley's lack of production, but nine grabs for a guy who hauled in 76 receptions for 1,016 yards in 2023 is lousy no matter how you slice it.
L'Jarius Sneed, CB
The Titans actually boast the NFL's best pass defense early on, but that's no thanks to L'Jarius Sneed.
Tennessee was hoping Sneed would help transform its secondary when it acquired the two-time Super Bowl champion in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs this past offseason, but he has actually been a soft spot in the defensive backfield in the early stages of 2024.
Sneed has landed a brutal overall grade of 43 from Pro Football Focus thus far and a 46.1 coverage grade. That ranks 165th and 156th, respectively, out of all 177 eligible cornerbacks.
Obviously, there is still plenty of time for Sneed to turn things around, but it certainly hasn't been a great start for the 27-year-old.