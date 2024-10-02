Former MVP Weighs In On Jaguars Star's Slow Start
It has been a tough start to 2024 for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but especially so for starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
The former No. 1 pick signed the largest contract in franchise history this offseason, bringing on the largest expectations in his four-year career. As a result, the former Clemson Tigers star has been the source of criticism throughout national media after the Jaguars' 0-4 start.
Ahead of the Jaguars' Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans, former Atlanta Falcons quarterback and league MVP Matt Ryan broke down why he thinks Lawrence is having such a slow start.
"Outside of all of the other things he is dealing with, the arrows that you take during the week in the media. The football side of it, he has been inaccurate, right," Ryan said as a part of the CBS Sports pre-game broadcast.
"He has been inaccurate between 5 and 20 yards down the field. That is really where your bread is buttered as a quarterback. You have to hit in the intermediate passing game. To me it doesn't look mechanical. It looks like a confidence issue. He is clearly slumping coach."
Lawrence threw for multiple touchdowns for the first time this season in the loss to the Texans, but he also led the offense to just seven points in the fourth quarter and missed two potential touchdown passes to Christian Kirk and Brian Thomas Jr.
As long as the Jaguars are struggling in the red-zone and at closing out games in the final quarter, Lawrence will continue to catch some flak. And this time, it is coming from someone who not long ago was among the very best quarterbacks in the NFL.
"You need to be at your best as a quarterback in the fourth quarter," Ryan said on Sunday.
"But when you have a guy that is slumping, he also needs some layups. First quarter, second quarter, you need to build some kind of continuity. And at the end of the day, it is on him. He has to look in the mirror and he has to get better.
