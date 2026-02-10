Jaguars' 5 Best Options for Potential 2026 Primetime Games
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have never tended to get much national respect in the past, whether in headlines, schedules, or anything else. Will that change in 2026?
After a 13-4 season in 2025 and the rapid ascent of both Trevor Lawrence and Liam Coen as two of the best in the NFL at their respective roles, the Jaguars are set to be a hot team entering next season. Add in the return of Travis Hunter and most of their coaching staff, and one of the NFL's best stories from this past season has an argument to land some primetime games.
It is early and we still don't know how each of the Jaguars' opponents' rosters will look, let alone what the order of the schedule will be. With that said, here is an early look at five matchups that should have primetime potential.
@ Dallas Cowboys
The Jaguars and the Cowboys had an explosive contest in 2022, with the Jaguars winning an overtime game off a Rayshawn Jenkins interception. After the kind of year the Cowboys' offense had in 2026, this could be one of the more underrated quarterback duels on the entire 2026 schedule. The platform that is the Cowboys helps, too.
vs. New England Patriots
The Patriots' retooling this season likely went a level or two beyond expectations, which created a stellar regular-season, a middling three-game path to the Super Bowl in the playoffs, and then a laid egg against the superior Seattle Seahawks. Still, this will be the second edition of Lawrence vs. Drake Maye and will be billed as a battle between two teams near the top of the AFC leaderboard.
@ Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams and the Bears beat the Jaguars the last time these two teams played, but that matchup offered little interest outside of Williams vs. Trevor Lawrence and "the Jaguars liked Matt Eberflus, I guess." This time around we still have Williams vs. Lawrence, but we also have Ben Johnson vs. Liam Coen.
vs. Houston Texans
Two of the best AFC teams from a year ago, the Jaguars and Houston Texans will face off twice next season. The Texans coming to Jacksonville could be a great test for each team and the potential deciding game in the AFC South.
@ Denver Broncos
The Jaguars already made one big impression in Denver, which could set up for some nice storylines in Round 2. The Broncos and head coach Sean Payton saw the Jaguars use their own words against them in the upset at Mile High Stadium last season, giving some juice in a game between two teams that could each be AFC favorites entering the year.
