Why the Jaguars Valued the 2025's Process Over Its Result

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It is odd, isn't it? Even after a 13-4 season in which the Jacksonville Jaguars broke several franchise records that the ending felt like a disappointment.

It was a case of champagne problems, of course, but the sting and ultimate finality of the Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round last month simply felt too sudden for what the Jaguars had done to that point. Surely their story and their season couldn't end there, right?

It played out exactly the way Jaguars head coach Liam Coen warned it had the possibility of. Coen noted that for weeks before the season concluded, only one team really considers its season a success by the final game of the year. Coen explained this feeling this week on 'The Pat McAfee Show', acknowledging that the result doesn't interfere with the success of the process.

Process>Results

The Jaguars had bigger goals than being one-and-done in the playoffs, especially considering the fact they entered the playoffs on an eight-game winning streak. But even with the early loss, Coen is proud of the progress the team made.

"We fell short of the ultimate goal but I do believe that the process was successful..



"Look, we're all pissed. 31 teams are pissed at the result, right? They are, at the end of the day. But I do believe that the process was successful. The process," Coen said.

"Because we talked so much about the process, process over results. Process drives results. And look at, you know, we fell short of the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl. But very proud of the group. Extremely proud to get our coaching staff back after year one, and to do it with James and Tony man. Those guys are the best. Really proud of this group."

Coen is right, of course. The Jaguars surely would have liked to do far more than play the four quarters of playoff football they were granted, and there were multiple points in the Bills' loss in which it felt as if the Jaguars were the better team and simply let the game slip out of their fingers. That kind of loss will never sit well, especially when its the last one of the season.

With that in mind, the Jaguars took great steps in 2025 and the season should be seen as nothing other than a grant success. If anything, it gave the Jaguars a heck of a foundation to build upon.

