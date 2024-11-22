Former NFL Head Coach Explains Why Jaguars' Non-Moves Don't Shock Him
In the days since the Jacksonville Jaguars' embarrassing 52-6 loss to the Detroit Lions, there has not been much word out of the organization.
While rumors swirled about the statuses of head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke in the event of a loss, the Jaguars and owner Shad Khan have been silent since suffering the worst loss in franchise history.
While that silence has certainly surprised some people, there are others who are less than shocked by the non-moves. Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Dave Campo is among those who isn't surprised Khan did not pull the plug on his top two football employees.
During an interview on 1010XL, Campo explained why he doesn't think it was a surprise that Shad Khan opted not to fire Pederson or Baalke.
"Well, you know what? I'm not that surprised. I think it's some of the national media, you know, with the bye week coming up and such an embarrassing loss and some struggles this year, it's all speculation," Campo said. "In general, I don't think owners like to fire a bunch of people during the season, because it really, you know, you're kind of saying, hey, the season's over. I'm not completely surprised. I think there might be some changes within the staffing as far as, who does what, but, you know, as far as major changes, I don't see it."
When it comes to the hot seat that Pederson seemingly finds himself on, Campo is one who can relate. Campo was head coach for the Cowboys for three seasons and knew when he was set to find himself on the chopping block.
Instead of tucking his tail between his legs when the impending decision became obvious, Campo opted to try to coach his team to wins through it. And that is exactly what he expects Pederson to do in the same position.
"You know, I had a pretty good idea with three or four games left that that, you know, it wasn't going to work out. But at the same time, I really wanted to make sure that no one said that our guys mailed it in. So from a competitive standpoint, I approached it with the idea that, hey, we're going to get ready to play next week," Campo said.
"We don't know what's going to happen, and especially now the league is built on parity, so there's no guarantee from week to week what's going to happen. Unfortunately, there was a rough week this week, but overall, there's no guarantee that anybody will beat us. There's no guarantee that we can't beat the Houston Texans. We've played them and played them well, so that's the approach that I took at the time, and I think that's approach they will take as well."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.