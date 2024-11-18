Jaguars-Lions: 5 Observations
The Jacksonville Jaguars got downright embarassed in Week 11.
The odds were always against them when they entered a road contest against the NFC's best team in the Detroit Lions. But nobody could have foreseen the 52-6 debacle the Jaguars experienced and the carnage the Lions left in their wake.
So, what do we make of the loss moving forward? We break it down below.
Talent gap between Lions and Jaguars was clear
In the NFL, you are what your record says you are. Yes, the Jaguars roster is more talented than almost any other 2-9 team you will ever see ... but it doesn't matter. The Jaguars are playing like a 2-9 team, and the Lions are playing like a 9-1 team. But the Jaguars still should not be losing to elite teams in the fashion they have been. By doing so, it calls the entire roster into question. And on Sunday, the talent gap between the Jaguars and Lions seemed massive.
Brian Thomas Jr. continues to stand out
Despite the Jaguars' offense failing to look like an NFL-quality unit for the second week in a row, the Jaguars at least did a much better job getting the ball to standout rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. After just four catches in the previous two games combined, Thomas caught five passes for 82 yards against the Lions. Even in a lopsided affair, Thomas made enough big plays to be encouraged by his future as a No. 1 receiver.
Jaguars' defensive improvements went out the window
The Jaguars struggled at giving up explosive plays in each of the previous two weeks, but they had shown subtle improvements. That was until Sunday's debacle against the Lions, at least. Any small improvements the Jaguars' defense and defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen saw happen over the last two weeks were completely eroded by the Lions, who racked up almost 700 yards and almost 40 first downs. The Jaguars defense is one of the league's most disappointing units.
Trevor Lawrence's stock went up with another anemic offensive performance
It is no longer difficult for anyone to underappreciate Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars' franchise quarterback was clearly the straw that stirred the drink for the Jaguars in recent seasons, but the last two weeks have shown just how important Lawrence is to the Jaguars' operation and how much he elevates the Jaguars' offense. The Jaguars have yet to crack 200 total yards in a game without him and they have scored just one touchdown in the last eight quarters.
Cam Little was an A+ pick
This is a small silver lining for the Jaguars in the albatross that is the 2024 season ... but the Jaguars have found their kicker. After the regression of Josh Lambo, the inconsistency of Brandon McManus and the limited kicking strength of Riley Patterson, the Jaguars have finally found their long-term answer at kicker. Little has been good for the Jaguars all season, but tying a franchise record with a 59-yard field goal says it all. Little looks like a special pick.
