Former Rival Coach Shares Embarrassing Jaguars' Urban Meyer Story
For the Jacksonville Jaguars, there will never be another embarrassment for the franchise quite like disgraced ex-persona non grata Urban Meyer.
Not only was Meyer such a poor fit for the NFL that players and coaches alike began questioning his viability as an professional coach before the preseason even began, but the former college football czar had his fair share of verbal slip-ups that made it clear he was overwhelmed.
Whether it was referring to Adam Gotsis as Alex Clansis, calling Roy Robertson-Harris by the name of "Roy Roberts" for nine months, or his own inability to decipher exactly who Aaron Donald was, there were no shortage of embarrassing comments made my Meyer during his Jaguars tenure.
A previously unheard embarrassing quip from Meyer was unearthed on Monday evening. As the Baltimore Ravens took on the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football, ex-Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel joined Peyton Manning and Eli Manning on the weekly 'Manningcast'.
During his interview with the Manning brothers, Vrbael revealed that Meyer once asked if he knew him while coaching for the Jaguars ... despite Meyer employing Vrabel at Ohio State previously.
"I can relate with Owen Wilson... Urban Meyer asked him, 'Do I know you?'" Vrabel said.
"I was coaching the Titans, he was coaching the Jaguars, and he actually said the same thing to me. I said, 'Yeah, I'm the head coach for the Titans and I worked for you for two years.'"
With that said, Meyer was asked about his former defensive assistant in 2021. Before the Titans and Jaguars played for their first matchup of the 2021 season, Meyer went on to talk about the respect he had for Vrabel.
“Oh, it’s a great relationship. I hired him back in 2012. I actually first met Mike [Vrabel] when he was with the Patriots and I was invited up there a couple years in a row to watch him at minicamp," Meyer said.
"He’s from the same area, he’s from Northeast Ohio. And Luke Fickell—when I hired Coach Fickell, as our co-defensive coordinator, he recommended Mike. Mike had only been coaching one year. [He] never coached the d-line and he did great for us. Obviously, a great football mind, great worker, great family. I’m just really close with Mike.”
