Frustrated Jaguars Star Puts Loss on Himself
Frustration.
Perhaps no word sums up the 2024 Jacksonville Jaguars better. The Jaguars had expectations as high as they have ever had entering the year, but the first month of the season has only brought disappointing loss after disappointing loss.
And smack dab in the middle of the frustration that is seemingly boiling over at EverBank Stadium and the Miller Electric Center is quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has seemingly taken two steps backward in his fourth season and immediately after signing the biggest contract in franchise history.
While Lawrence has cut down on his turnover numbers, other areas of his game seem to be regressing -- namely his pocket presence and downfield accuracy, two areas of his game that used to be strengths.
These issues came to a head in Jacksonville's 24-20 loss to the Houston Texans, with Lawrence ending the game with 18-of-33 passing (54.5% completion) for 169 yards, giving him just 5.1 yards per attempt. And after the game, Lawrence was upfront about his performance.
“I'm pretty frustrated. Like I said, a lot of missed opportunities. It's kind of what's been happening the past few weeks and weren't able to overcome it today," Lawrence said. "The guys fought hard and obviously we gave everything we had and had a chance at the end and just offensively, the last few possessions, we didn't do enough. Kept putting our defense back on the field and credit to our defense, second half, they came out and played really well and gave us the ball back a lot. We have to capitalize."
The Jaguars had several chances to put the Texans away, but nothing came together how it should. Whether it was the Jaguars' failing to score from the goal-line at the start of the fourth quarter or failing to stay on the field on their final offensive possession, the Jaguars and Lawrence couldn't make it happen.
"When we have the game in our hands, we have to go win it. I felt like we obviously didn't do that tonight, today. A lot of that is on me," Lawrence said.
"There were some plays early in the game that, you know, I was just a little off and I got to hit those plays. We have some, one to ‘BT’ [Brian Thomas Jr.], one to Christian [Kirk], which obviously I want back those plays, so just got to hit those.”
