Gabe Davis Explains Which Routes He Has Perfected With Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence
The Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver room looks plenty different this training camp.
After the departures of Zay Jones (two years with the Jaguars), Jamal Agnew (three years with the Jaguars), and Calvin Ridley (one year with the Jaguars), starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a host of new receivers to get on the same page with -- namely, Gabe Davis and first-round pick Brian Thomas Jr.
It takes time for a quarterback and pass-catcher to get on the same page. We saw that last year, with Lawrence and Ridley taking most of the season to get on the same page. And we have seen it with Lawrence's connections with Evan Engram and Christian Kirk, with the quarterback seemingly sharing a brain with his two longest-tenured targets.
As a result, it will take time for Lawrence to get on the same page as Davis and Thomas. So far, though, the early returns have been positive, with Davis noting the two have one route already down.
“Then with Trevor, yeah, we're continuing to work, continue to keep trying to build that chemistry each and every day. I feel like we got our slants down pat," Davis said. "He kind of hits me where I want him every single time and our slim routes are really successful. Other than that, we just keep going and keep trying to get on the same page.”
With Davis spending the early part of camp working back to 100%, it is little surprise that the pair is becoming more in sync with each practice, each rep, and each pre- and post-practice throwing session.
“Yeah, I mean, again, we’ve got to put the time in. Me and Trevor are just starting to throw together this year, so you’ve got to build that chemistry and put in the extra time if you want to win," Davis said.
The duo's connection is set to be one of the most important pieces of the Jaguars' passing game in 2024. And as camp goes on, the Jaguars are expecting to see more and more positive results.
"Then just being able to see, I think you've seen the last couple of days, the different catches he's had, the different situations he's been in, whether it's out-breakers, in-breakers, down the field type stuff, contested catchability," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said on Sunday.
"Those are the things you probably thought you saw, but we hadn't seen him yet live firsthand right here. Then Trevor [Lawrence] just getting a feel for that timing of how things work with Gabe.”