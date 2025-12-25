Jaguars Get Troubling Injury News on Christmas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars picked up a statement win against the Denver Broncos last week, but it didn't come without a price.

The Jaguars had multiple starters get injured during the 24-20 win against the Broncos , including offensive linemen Patrick Mekari and Robert Hainsey and veteran cornerback Jourdan Lewis. And on Christmas, the Jaguars got some bad injury news when it came to Lewis and the rest of his season.

Lewis Injury Update

"Jaguars CB Jourdan Lewis is set to undergo foot surgery and will miss the rest of the season, per sources," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday. "After eight seasons in Dallas, Lewis signed a three-year, $30 million contract with Jacksonville in March and had two interceptions in 12 games for the AFC South leaders."

Lewis was injured during the second half of the Jaguars' win in Denver, and the loss of his veteran role during the last days of the 2025 season is a clear loss. Lewis is one of the best players on the Jaguars' defense and is one of the true leaders of the locker room, with the Jaguars signing him this offseason to serve in exactly that responsible role.

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) reacts as he is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lewis missed a few games earlier in the season with a neck injury, but his return to the lineup happened near the start of the Jaguars' six-game winning streak. He played a massive role in the defense in wins against the Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets and was once again a starter against the Broncos.

"Yeah, he is an elite communicator in terms of the way he sees the game for sure. He's got a calming presence that I think helps out a lot of guys, an accountability factor out there as well," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said about Lewis when he returned against the Tennessee Titans.

Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) reacts after beating the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"So, I think the guys trust him and know that he's going to compete his tail off getting better and better, healthier and healthier, but I've been really pleased with those other guys too, that have played and stepped in and had to give us a lot of meaningful snaps to help us get to the point where we're at on defense right now.”

With Lewis now sidelined, the Jaguars will likely turn to second-year cornerback Jarrian Jones as their full-time slot corner. He played well there for the Jaguars earlier in the season and has improved greatly in his second season.l

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) answers questions after the Jaguar’s 12th NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

