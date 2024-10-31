Grading the Jaguars' Massive Trade With NFC Foe
When it comes to trades, most view the scenarios from win-loss perspectives. Who got the better deal? Who fleeced the other team?
That is no different with the Jacksonville Jaguars' latest trade, with the Jaguars sending long-time left tackle Cam Robinson to the Minnesota Vikings for a conditional Day 3 pick in 2024.
For the Jaguars' latest move, opinions will undoubtedly be split. Such is the case when it comes to buying and selling near the NFL Trade Deadline.
But how do we grade the move for the Jaguars, and would we have done the same? We break it down below.
Jaguars Grade: B-
First, the pros of the trade.
Simply put, a potential future fourth-round pick based on playing time (which Robinson will have little competition impeding him from hitting) is solid value for a left tackle with nine games left on his contract.
Robinson makes a ton of sense for the Vikings due to their left tackle injury issues, but the Jaguars also got something worthwhile for a player who was never going to return in 2025.
The Jaguars were clearly moving on from Robinson after Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, a game in which Robinson was as distant and disconnected from the rest of the offense as possible.
Robinson never seemed like he was going to enter the game in any fashion, which made his roster spot a wasted one at that point.
The Jaguars could have held onto Robinson for the next nine games and let him potentially stew as Walker Little's backup. He also could have replaced Little in any event he was injured, but that seems like the last scenario in which he could have contributed to the Jaguars' offense.
Perhaps the Jaguars would have gotten a compensatory pick for Robinson in 2026 if he signed elsewhere this March, but Robinson's injury history and overall level of play would have made it tough for the Jaguars to do better than a fourth-round pick.
With that in mind, there is one clear and evident con: the Jaguars picking up most of his remaining 2024 salary. The Vikings are paying a little over $2 million to Robinson for the remainder of the season, while the Jaguars will take on the rest of his deal.
The Jaguars will be paying Robinson to play elsewhere, which is never a winning scenario.
