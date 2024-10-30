Did the Vikings Fleece the Jaguars in Recent Trade?
The Jacksonville Jaguars front office has come to terms with the fact that at 2-6, this is likely a lost season. The Jaguars' front office has made a significant move with their future clearly in mind, as they traded starting offensive tackle Cam Robinson to the Minnesota Vikings.
In addition to Robinson, Minnesota also receives a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick be removed based on playing time. Jacksonville receives a conditional 2026 fifth-round selection which can become a fourth-round pick depending on Robinson's playing time in Minnesota.
Nate Davis of USA TODAY broke down the trade between the Vikings and the Jaguars, giving both teams favorable grades. Davis gave the Jaguars a B grade on the trade, as it helps the team in multiple ways.
The Jaguars get a pick in return for a player that was in the final year of his contract and likely to leave in free agency, as the Jaguars were unlikely to pay him his desired salary.
“The Jags likely wouldn't characterize it as such, but it's a bit of a towel toss from the corner of the ring from a 2-6 team that also saw all three of its top receivers injured Sunday,” Davis said. It also provides an opportunity to see more from Walker Little, a second-round pick in 2021, and/or trying 2023 first-rounder Anton Harrison on the left side to see if he's more comfortable as QB Trevor Lawrence's blind side sentinel.
"Robinson, who was franchised twice by Jacksonville before getting a moderate extension, is scheduled to be a free agent in 2025, so the prospect of getting a fourth-rounder back for a half-season rental is a pretty good ROI for the front office."
Trading away a starting offensive tackle, who is technically one of the best in the National Football League at his position, is not the move a team that is confident their season is heading in the right direction.
Credit the Jaguars for at least being wise enough to make a move that benefits them, even if the benefit is more in the long-term than the short-term. Trading a valuable player and getting something in return for them, makes much more sense than losing them with no reiumbursement in free agency.
