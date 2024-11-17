Half of Formidable RB Duo Getting Up to Speed
At one point this season, the Jacksonville Jaguars had one of the top rushing totals of any team in the National Football League. Running backs Tank Bigsby and Travis Etienne Jr. combined to give the Jaguars arguably the top running back duo in the National Football League.
However, a recent injury to Etienne put the two backs’ emergence on pause as Etienne went down with an injury. With Etienne gradually getting back to himself, the Jaguars hope he and Bigbsy can return to the formidable duo they were before Etienne’s injury.
“Yeah, that's certainly what you want,” Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said. “Anytime you have two backs, their skill set complements each other well. You want to be able to use them to play off one another. So, that's certainly the goal, yes.”
Taylor noted how important it will be for the Jaguars to run the ball effectively. This will help take some of the pressure on quarterback Mac Jones and Jacksonville’s defense.
“I think, like anything, especially whether it's a starter, a backup, playing quarterback, you want to be able to lean on that run game a little bit,” Taylor said. “We want to be obviously more efficient than we've been so we can stay. I mean, not everybody's excited to run the ball in second-and-10, second-and-11, things like that.
The Jaguars having success on the ground is critical to their chances of winning. The Lions are one of the highest-scoring teams in the NFL.
Taylor noted that the Jaguars' run game must take advantage the chance to pace the team and keep a talented first round running back going.
“So having that first-down success to start drives particularly gives you the ability to lean into the run game a little bit more," Taylor said. "You go back to the New England game. We had so many runs. It's because first down run for five, your second for five.
“You're in control of the game in situations. So, you're able to lean into that a little more. But Travis is just another one like Brian [WR Brian Thomas Jr]. He's another one of our playmakers. So, we want to give our playmakers as many opportunities as possible in the right situation to be able to make plays. It's not just hammering the ball into heavy boxes and doing certain things like that but giving him opportunities in situations that we think he thrives in already.”
