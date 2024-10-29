Hated Jaguars Rival's Relationship with First-Round QB Spiraling
When the 2024 season began, many painted the AFC South as a division full of ascending franchise quarterbacks.
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence entered the year as proven, capable winners at the quarterback position. Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts both had second-year quarterbacks loaded with potential.
Fast forward to Week 8, though, and there are questions with both. Will Levis has faced injury issues and may be the second-best quarterback on his own roster.
Then there is Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, who has been under fire for most of the season due to inaccuracy and turnover issues. To make matters worse, Richardson openly admitted to taking himself out of the Week 8 game vs. the Houston Texans for a play due to fatigue; something that clearly has not resonated well with Colts head coach Shane Steichen.
"We had a conversation about it this morning in the quarterback room, which I'll keep private, but obviously in those situations he knows on those types of deals, you can't take yourself out," Steichen said per WISH-TV News.
After weeks of inconsistency from Richardson, tapping himself out of a loss to a divisional rival may turn out to be the straw that broke the camel's back when it comes to his tenure as the Colts' starting quarterback.
When asked if Richardson would continue as the starting quarterback over Joe Flacco, Steichen made it clear: he is evaluating everything.
The 2023 draft class has already seen one top quarterback pick benched in Carolina's Bryce Young. Richardson's admission of taking himself out of the game has created a situation in which he could be the second such quarterback from last year's class to be benched.
If long-time veteran quarterback Joe Flacco -- who went 1-1 in Richardson's injury absence earlier this season -- takes over for Richardson against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football, it could spell the early end of Richardson's tenure as Steichen's starting quarterback.
Perhaps Richardson is just given some time to retool himself on the sidelines; a chance to see the game from a different perspective. But for the first time in his young career, it seems like the alternative is on the table.
