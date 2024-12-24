Have the Jaguars Found a Hidden Gem at WR?
The Jacksonville Jaguars entered 2024 with a pretty clear hierarchy at wide receiver. Or at least they went into the year fully knowing who their top three receivers were.
Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis and rookie Brian Thomas Jr. were always going to be the Jaguars' primary pass-catchers at the position so long as they stayed healthy.
The problem is that both Kirk and Davis have been lost for the season, which has forced Jacksonville to get creative.
Yes, Thomas has been an absolute stud, but the Jaguars have very limited depth beyond him. But a new candidate seems to have emerged as a potentially significant piece of Jacksonville's future.
Washington is in just his second NFL season and barely saw any action during his rookie campaign, when he logged 16 catches for 132 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
However, Washington's role has increased dramatically during the second half of 2024 thanks to the injuries that have befallen the Jaguars' receiving corps.
Over the last four games in particular, the 22-year-old has accumulated 17 receptions for 226 yards and a touchdown, with his best performance coming on Dec. 1 when he caught six passes for 103 yards and a score in a loss to the Houston Texans.
Washington has snared 27 balls for 344 yards and a touchdown on the season overall.
The former sixth-round pick has been very impressive and could very well be establishing himself as a legitimate building block for Jacksonville moving forward.
Washington does not excel incredibly well in any one particular area. He is not overly fast, he doesn't have great size and he isn't the greatest route runnner.
However, the Penn State product is very well-rounded, and there is no reason why he can't at least become a reliable auxiliary option in the Jaguars' aerial attack in 2025 and beyond.
Jacksonville will probably be parting ways with Kirk during the offseason, which would leave Thomas, Davis and Washington as the primary options. The Jaguars could always add another receiver in free agency, but they should definitely give Washington the opportunity to produce next year.
Jacksonville may very well have found a diamond in the rough.
