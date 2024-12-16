Could Jaguars Part Ways with Star Playmaker Kirk?
The Jacksonville Jaguars entered the 2024 NFL season with a very interesting group of wide receivers that included Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis and rookie Brian Thomas Jr.
Well, heading into Week 15, Thomas is the only one left standing, as both Kirk and Davis went down with season-ending injuries. It also looks like Thomas is the best of the bunch.
But what will the Jaguars' receiving corps look like in 2025, and will Kirk still be a part of it?
Given that Jacksonville apparently had a deal set to send Kirk to the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the trade deadline before he broke his collarbone, it doesn't seem very likely that the 28-year-old will be on the roster next season.
The question is whether or not the Jaguars will outright release him?
If Jacksonville cuts Kirk, it would save a tick under $11 million in cap space. Given that the Jaguars only have modest cap room to begin with heading into the offseason, it may be wise to simply cut bait with him and move forward.
Plus, just how much trade value would Kirk have at this point?
The Texas A&M product has just one year remaining on his deal and is slated to earn $15.5 million in base salary next season. That's a considerable amont of money for a receiver who has experienced difficulty staying on the field the last couple of years.
When healthy, there is no doubt that Kirk is a fine pass-catcher. Heck, he racked up 1,108 yards in 2022 when Jacksonville won the AFC South.
However, that represents the only 1,000-yard campaign of Kirk's seven-year NFL career, with began with the Arizona Cardinals back in 2018.
Yes, Kirk has developed a synergy with Trevor Lawrence, but the Jaguars need to start retooling the roster, and freeing up cash is the best way to go about doing that.
Jacksonville clearly has its No. 1 wide out of the future in Thomas, and Davis can fill the No. 2 role for now. And of course, the Jaguars can always add a receiver in free agency or the draft.
Kirk's days in Duval appear to be coming to an end, and it's entirely possible that Jacksonville may just send him on his way after the season concludes.
