Helping Trevor Lawrence Turn Corner is Most Important Part of Jaguars Future
The Jacksonville Jaguars have plenty of questions entering 2025. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence isn't -- or at least shouldn't -- be one of them.
The last two years have felt like lost seasons for Lawrence. Lawrence has missed eight starts over the last two seasons due to injuries, while he has had six different injuries stack up in that span that have impacted him in games he manages to play in.
After a 2022 season that saw Lawrence catch fire near the end of the year and play like a legitimate future MVP talent, things have gone sideways for Lawrence. He has missed key practice reps, missed several games, and has compiled a 10-16 record as a starter.
Yes, Lawrence still was able to land the largest contract in franchise history in the offseason, but it has not felt like he has taken a step forward in his development in two seasons now. And the biggest priority for the Jaguars' entire offseason must be about getting Lawrence to take that leap and the finally develop into the passer so many expected him to be.
The Jaguars have not always done right by Lawrence's development, but some attempts have been made. After feeing him to the wolves as a rookie with the worst supporting cast and worst head coach in the NFL, the Jaguars seemed to prioritize Lawrence and his development in 2022 with the hiring of Doug Pederson and signings of Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, and Evan Engram.
Since then, the Jaguars have also made moves like signing Calvin Ridley and drafting Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round. But only a few of these moves have aged well, while Pederson has not helped Lawrence improve at the rate that anyone expected.
Now, the Jaguars need to recognize that nothing they do is more important than helping Lawrence finally take the steps needed to become one of the NFL's top quarterbacks. Everything the Jaguars do this offseason needs to be done with the idea of helping Lawrence.
The Jaguars have plenty of needs and questions, but their sheer focus needs to be on No. 16. As long as Lawrence succeeds, the Jaguars will end up succeeding too.
