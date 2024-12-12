How Can the Jaguars' Offense Get to Jets Defense?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off of a feeling they haven't got much this season: a win. The team will look to keep that feeling when they take on the New York Jets in Week 15. Though the Jaguar's offense has been shaky all season, is there enough for them to get past the Jets' defense?
From the looks on paper and ESPN, the Jaguars offense ranks among the bottom when it comes to average yards they secure during their games this season. And on paper for the Jets, the team's defense is ranked among the top five in terms of net yards they allow per game.
On average this season, the Jets have allowed their opponents to get 306.8 yards against them this season, whereas the Jaguars offense has averaged 297.2 yards a game for themselves. While the Jets and Jaguars are eliminated from playoff contention, there is still some fight left in these underperforming teams.
The Jaguars have no strong core when it comes to their quarterback situation, given that Trevor Lawrence is done for the season, and Mac Jones being on the final season of his contract. While Jones is playing for a contract next season, has he shown enough on the offensive side to get the Jaguars past the Jets?
The Jets are strong when it comes to passing defense, ranking fourth in the league on average passing yards allowed per game, sitting at 186.9. The downfall on defense for the Jets this season has been their rush defense. They allow, on average, 119.9 rushing yards per game, but for the Jaguars offense, that does not mean much.
On offense for the Jaguars this season, they have averaged 198.2 passing yards per game and 98.9 rushing yards per game. The Jaguars have also gained a lot of their passing yards from Lawrence this season. Under Jones at quarterback, the Jaguars have 732 passing yards, where Jones is averaging 122 passing yards per game.
From the looks of things, on averages and Jones' passing style, the Jaguars may want to consider rushing the ball to catch the Jets off guard in their matchup on Sunday. While the ESPN analytics predict the Jets take this one over the Jaguars, expect Jacksonville to still put up a fight against a struggling Jets team.
