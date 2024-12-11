Has Jaguars' QB Jones Proven Enough for Another Contract?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have ridden with quarterback Mac Jones after the injuries Trevor Lawrence suffered that have him sidelined for the remainder of the season. Now that Jones has secured a victory with Jacksonville does a reunion fit for the Jaguars and Jones?
Jones has been with the Jaguars since the beginning of the season and was brought in to be the backup option to Lawrence. By the end of the season, if Jones were to play the remaining games, Jones and Lawrence would have put in the same amount of games for Jacksonville.
There has been a proven fight shown by Jones and the rest of the Jaguars, regardless of their record on the season. Jones, now with a victory and touchdown passes under his belt after a rough few first starts, he has been able to give Jacksonville some hope in games.
While Jones is averaging only 122 yards in his six starts this season, his back-to-back games with over 200 passing yards have given some new eyes on Jones. In his career, Jones has averagely put up 2,412.5 passing yards a year.
A concerning part of Jones' game is that since breaking into the league with the New England Patriots in 2021, his quarterback rating per season has only decreased. Starting his career with a 56.9 QBR, his 2024-25 QBR currently sits at 29.3, ranking him near the bottom of active quarterbacks in the league.
He has proven to be a guy who can eat some plays and advance the team down the field, even with his time with the Jaguars. The former first-round pick may still have some coachable traits to his game that any NFL team could take a chance on.
Whether Jones stays with the Jaguars or goes elsewhere, his production level so far in his career thus far benefits his case as a backup quarterback for any team unless the team that takes a chance on him is in dire need of a quarterback.
Lawrence is signed long-term with the Jaguars, but Jones could make sense for this team for another year if brought in on a single-season deal that the Jaguars could use for trade value. While the fate of Jones' Jaguars career is still up in the air for next year, he still has chances to help his case for a contract next season if he can lead the Jaguars to another win or two down the stretch.
