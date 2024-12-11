Was Jaguars' Win the Sign of Good Things to Come?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had one of the most disappointing seasons of any team in the National Football League. The Jaguars have suffered numerous injuries to some of their most critical players.
They have sustained a four-game losing streak and a five-game losing streak. Their starting quarterback has been injured multiple times throughout the season.
The Jaguars also suffered their worst loss in franchise history right before their bye week, and one Jaguar publicly accused the team of quitting after a loss.
This season has been far from ideal for everyone in and around the Jaguars' organization. Nobody has felt the heat more than head coach Doug Pederson, who has seemingly been on the hot seat for most of this season.
Still, through the rumors, the poor play, the turnovers, and the injuries, the Jaguars have a legitimate chance to end their season on a high note. After beating the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, the Jaguars' remaining four games are against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets, the Las Vegas Raiders, the Indianapolis Colts, and a second game against the Titans.
Two of the Jaguars' three wins this season came against two of the four teams remaining on their schedule, and their second matchup against the Titans is at home. This should only help the Jaguars' chances of winning.
Even a late-season winning streak may not be enough to erase the disappointment of how the season went overall. However, it could give Pederson a legitimate argument that he has the team heading in the right direction but needs better luck on the injury front and additional talent on the roster.
Still, in professional sports, the head coach often gets blamed, and coaches are much easier to replace than players. It will be interesting to see how the Jaguars' front office handles the offseason regarding Pederson and the roster.
There are credible reasons to fire Pederson. However, if the Jaguars go on a five-game winning streak to end the season with their backup quarterback and countless other injuries, the Jaguars' front office should think long and hard before firing Pederson.
That is, unless they already have his replacement waiting in the wings.
