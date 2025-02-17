How Different Could Jaguars' Special Teams Unit Look in 2025?
Jacksonville Jaguars special teams coordinator Heath Farwell is no stranger to roster churn.
Each special teams coordinator in the NFL knows the cold hard reality when it comes to their units. Players come and go every year, but especially so when it comes to the bottom half of the roster that special teams are made up of each season.
Over the last three years, Farwell has been able to keep the core of his special teams units intact with punter Logan Cooke, kicker Cam Little and long-snapper Ross Matiscik, as well as core special teamers like Tim Jones, Caleb Johnson, Daniel Thomas, Andrew Wingard, and others.
But Farwell knows that every offseason brings a sea of change. And with Johnson an unrestricted free agent and Jones as restricted free agent, it appears there is a chance his unit can undergo a sea of change.
“My guys were great last year, and if everything stayed the same, fantastic. But the reality of special teams, it obviously comes all the way down and a lot of times it ends up being the back half of the roster. So, that’s something that with Liam, the general manager, we’re going to have to all come together and figure out what is the best formula to win," Farwell said.
The Jaguars made it a priority in past offseasons to prioritize their special teams contributors. They could do so again in 2025, or Farwell could also be prepared to overhaul his core group.
"So, the reality is, we may lose a guy or two. Hey, guess what? Next guy up, maybe it’s a draft pick, maybe it’s a practice squad guy. That’s part of my job and Luke Thompson’s job; of how can we get the most out of the roster and elevating these guys’ play," Farwell said.
"Every year, the cliché is ‘the roster changes every year,’ especially on special teams. We’re going to have to bring up some young guys, we’re going to lose a player or two because of free agency or whatever that looks like. We’re going to have to develop more players and we’re going to do that. Whether it's a rookie or a practice squad guy, young player, let's get the most out of them.”
