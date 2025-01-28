How Involved Was Jaguars HOFer Tony Boselli on Team Hiring Liam Coen?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have found their first piece of the puzzle in the offseason. The Jaguars now have a new head coach in Jacksonville. The Jaguars got former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen to change his decision and take the job in Jacksonville. Now Coen will try his best to turn things around with the Jaguars.
Coen is an offensive mind and now quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a coach that can take him to the next level. Since coming into the league Lawrence has gotten better each season but still has not taken the next step and become one of the top quarterbacks in the National Football League. Lawrence will have to learn Coen's system later this offseason.
One big reason Coen got the head coaching job was because of the input that Jaguars Hall of Famer Tony Boselli had late in the search.
"Well, yes," said Boselli on being part of the coaching search on 1010XL. "I been part of it and listen Shad [Khan] will probably answer all these questions later ... No different. Shad said it would be a bigger circle of people involved this time and he did exactly that. The process you know like any of these things can be a straight line from point A to point B. It can be a little bit up and down and all over the place. You are dealing with people, it is a competitive process and you go through it."
"I will stay this, we got the guy we wanted. There is no doubt about that. We got the guy we wanted. And I think after going through the process at least for me, it was very clear, at the end. You do not know until you go through the whole thing. I think people always want the answers, they want to be quick, and they want to know there is speculation. I mean it is fascinating just you read acts of what people are saying. That is not true."
"No one outside of the very few people involved knew the details about everything that goes on and how these things go about and why you move on from one game or why a guy moves on from you. It can be mutual or it can be one part or another. But it was fascinating."
