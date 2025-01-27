Former NFL Player Likes the Pairing of QB Trevor Lawrence and HC Liam Coen
The Jacksonville Jaguars have found their first piece of the puzzle in the offseason. The Jaguars now have a new head coach in Jacksonville. The Jaguars got former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen to change his decision and take the job in Jacksonville. Now Coen will try his best to turn things around with the Jaguars.
Coen is an offensive mind and now quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a coach that can take him to the next level. Since coming into the league Lawrence has gotten better each season but still has not taken the next step and become one of the top quarterbacks in the National Football League. Lawrence will have to learn Coen's system later this offseason.
The pairing of Ceon and Lawrence can take the talented offense to the next level next season in Jacksonville.
"I like the partnership because of what Liam Coen has shown he can do," said former NFL defensive back Ryan Clark on NFL Live. "Listen, this is a guy that is not scared to bounce around, whether it is Los Angeles, back to Kentucky into Tampa Bay. But he does understand the quarterback position. He understands how to put people in places where they can play well, and be comfortable. And what I loved about what we did in Tampa was the emergence of the run game."
"I think that is the way you have to balance out Trevor Lawrence. Whoever gets the job in Jacksonville always seems they be forcing Trevor Lawrence to try to take that next step. Instead of letting Trevor Lawrence to progress slowly by using other parts of the team. You know you have an absolute stud and star in Brian Thomas Jr. But you want to start with the run game. Allow Trevor to get comfortable and excel from there. And the only I did love, Baker Mayfield had some issues with turnovers in the zone early on in the season and you watched those decrease as he and the coach got a little more comfortable with one another."
Coen and Lawrence will now have to get into the playbook and figure out the best plays that work for them. Then go out there and win more games.
