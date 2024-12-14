How Jaguars' Improvement on Defense Can Spark Future Success
The Jacksonville Jaguars held Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis to under 170 passing yards and did not allow him to throw for a touchdown.
The Jaguars held the Titans offense without a touchdown for the entire game, which was the deciding factor in their one-possession win over the Titans.
While their matchup was the team's first win in months, Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen believes the defense has played well since their last win of the season, which came in London against the New England Patriots.
Nielsen credits the unit for growing and developing over the previous few weeks, which is evident from the win against the Titans. The defense undoubtedly led the win, which did enough to win the game.
“We feel like since we’ve been back from London [things have improved], Nielsen said. "That game in London, and there were a couple of games in there that weren’t really, I think, who we are. But I think as a whole, we’re starting to play better a little bit. A little bit of maybe understanding the guys on the field and making calls and checks. I thought last game we communicated really well. I think that was a big part—the last couple games communicated really well. Still have a couple things we need to clean up, obviously. It’s never going to be perfect, but we’re getting better. Guys are getting better and hopefully continue that trend.”
Nielsen explained his mindset heading into Sundays. For Nielsen, the most critical aspect of game planning is ensuring the game gets off on the right foot for the defense and producing a solid first drive.
“The next drive, really play one,” Nielsen said. “P-and-10 against the Jets on Sunday. We’ve got to win that rep, that’s what we’ve just talked to our guys, look, just play fundamentals, technique, play hard. Be tough, fly around, tackle. We’ve got to tackle a little bit better this week and take the ball away. But we’re going to focus on the first play of the game and that drive and let’s get off the field and get this game started, but one play at a time.”
