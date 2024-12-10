REPORT: What Did Win Over Bills Do for Rams' Playoff Chances?
The Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills had the markings of an exciting game before it even started. Sunday, the two teams combined to make their matchup one of the most exciting games of the entire season in the National Football League.
The Rams entered the game needing every win possible but facing a Bills team that had won seven consecutive games. Still, the Rams came prepared and played some of their best football of the season.
Los Angeles knew they would have to score plenty of points if they planned on beating the Bills on Sunday. They responded by scoring a season-high 44 points, including a 24-point first half, after scoring zero points in the first half against the New Orleans Saints last week.
David Bearman of Pro Football Network recently released his thoughts on the current standings for the playoffs. Sunday's win over the Bills increased the Rams' chances of winning the division and making the playoffs.
"The Rams put up 457 yards of offense to end the Bills’ seven-game winning streak and stay one game behind the Seahawks in the NFC West race," Bearman said. "Matthew Stafford threw for 320 yards and two scores, and RB Kyren Williams added two more on the ground as the Rams improved to 7-6.
"With the win, the Rams now have a 28.8% chance to win the NFC West and 42.3% chance to make the postseason. They play at San Francisco on Thursday night in Week 15.
"The Bills lose for the first time since Oct. 6 and fell two games 2 games behind the Chiefs in the race for the No. 1 seed. Josh Allen had six total TDs, three passing and three running. He’s the first player in NFL regular-season history with three passing and three rushing TDs. PFN’s model gives the Bills a 13.9% chance to get the No. 1 seed."
The Rams can win the division and get an automatic home playoff game. They could potentially make it to the postseason as a Wild Card, but winning the division would make things much easier for Los Angeles.
