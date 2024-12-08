How the Next Five Games Will Make or Break Rams' Season
The Los Angeles Rams have spent most of their season digging out of the hole their 1-4 start put them in. The Rams eventually climbed back to .500 and are now in the thick of the playoff hunt, as the NFC West is arguably the most competitive division in the National Football League.
The Rams play three NFC West teams in their last five games, making for an exciting end to the season.
Lou Scataglia of The Sporting News wisely believes the Rams' season will be determined by the final five games. Scataglia noted that every other team in the NFC West is still in the running for the division title, adding even more urgency to the Rams' efforts.
"It's clear to see why this is the most crucial stretch of the season for LA," Scataglia said. Even if they lose to the Buffalo Bills, LA could potentially win-out for another 10-7 season, and that could also give them the division title.
"The Cardinals are 6-6, and the 49ers are 5-7, so neither team is out of it. LA does sport the best QB-HC duo in the division by a longshot, as Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay are as proven as they come, having won the Super Bowl just three years ago.
Scataglia credits Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford with still playing at a high level after so many years in the NFL.
"Stafford is still also playing elite football," Scataglia said. "He's got 17 touchdown passes this season against seven interceptions. He's thrown eight touchdowns against zero interceptions over the last three weeks, and it was around this time in 2023 when Stafford and the Rams turned their season around.
"This is it for LA if you ask me. These final five games could either spell the end of the Matthew Stafford era or breathe some new life into the franchise. Let's be real, here; if LA were to win the division and get a home playoff game, they are as big of a threat as anyone to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl."
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.