How Jaguars' Rookie Thomas Led Second-Half Comeback Against Titans
The Jacksonville Jaguars ended their losing streak, much to the mixed feelings of Jaguar fans given the top draft pick. But early on in the game for the Jaguars, the team did not look like they were going to be the ones to walk away with the victory.
The Jaguars were held scoreless by the Tennessee Titans in Week 14 in the first three quarters but found their mojo when it came to the end of the game. A key reason for the shift in success in the late game was star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
Believe it or not, Thomas Jr. did not have a single reception until the second half of the game, much to the confusion of the fanbase on X. Though the third quarter started off with four straight Thomas Jr receptions, the team couldn't find the endzone until the fourth.
Thomas Jr, having not touched the ball before halftime, still finished the game strong on his receiving numbers. Ending the game with eight receptions and totaling 86 yards, Thomas Jr not only carried the offense near the end but also joined an exclusive class.
Per the Jacksonville Jaguars Instagram page, Brian Thomas Jr collected his seventh game with 75 or more receiving yards, which ranks him second in the NFL. Also, Thomas Jr is one of six players in the NFL with 800 receiving yards and six touchdowns on the year.
Quarterback Mac Jones was able to find Thomas Jr in one of the biggest moments in the game, and expressed his gratitude to how Thomas Jr goes and went about his work in the postgame press conference.
"It was a great job of him just catching it, and he had another explosive play before that on the deep crosser. So, it was really, just had to get him going, and I appreciate him for staying patient," Jones said. Sometimes, I definitely feel like I could have gotten him the ball earlier to get him going, just a couple of touches. He was definitely open, so I’m sure I’ll watch it and see that."
Now that Jacksonville has etched their third victory in the win column in a surprising come-from-behind victory, they will now shift their focus to the New York Jets in Week 15.
