How a Critical Error By Former Star Ridley Led to Jaguars Win Over Titans
The Jacksonville Jaguars barely came out of Nashville with a win over the hated Tennessee Titans on Sunday, and they have a former Jaguar to help thank for it.
There was plenty of talk throughout the week about the Jaguars facing Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley for the first time since he departed in free agency for their biggest rival in March. And for much of the contest, the revenge game featured plenty of back-and-forth wins from Ridley and from his former Jaguars teammates.
But on one of the biggest plays of the game, Ridley made a mental error and opened the door for the Jaguars to snap their five-game losing streak with a 10-6 win.
With the Jaguars up by four points, the Titans needed a touchdown to pull ahead. And just a few plays after Ridley burned the Jaguars' defense for 30 yards, the Titans turned to their star receiver again.
With the Titans facing 3rd-and-5 from the Jaguars' 11-yard line with 1:20 left in the game, Titans quarterback Will Levis threw a pass to Ridley near the right sideline. And despite having space to run forward and pick up extra yards, and likely the first down, Ridley ran out of bounds after just a two-yard gain.
On the next play, Levis threw an incompletion and the Jaguars win was essentially sealed.
"Yeah, no doubt, no doubt. Should have did way better with it," Ridley said after the loss.
"I thought it was a Cover 2 look. The corner was already over there, waiting on me. So when I got over there, I took a picture of him, and then I just lost track of him. I thought someone was on me."
"Yeah, it got extended a bit because it was a guy in the window. But, you know, we got the ball to him. It was space, and felt like we had a chance to convert that," Titans head coach Brian Callahan said after the game. "And from where I was standing, I thought we had it. And then you sort of ended up on the boundary. Would have liked to have seen that turned up. I thought we had a shot for first down there."
While Ridley caught seven passes for 59 yards, the Jaguars ultimately came up with the win -- and they can thank their former star for it.
