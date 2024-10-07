How Jaguars' Rookie WR Became a Star
Five games, 275 receiving yards, and three touchdowns. Those are the current stats for Jacksonville Jaguars rookie wide out, Brian Thomas Jr., who is creeping into the conversation for Offensive Rookie of the Year.
The Jaguars (0-4) came up with a win that they needed more than any other team in the league, downing AFC South rival, Indianapolis Colts (2-3), by a score of 37-34 on Sunday afternoon. Thomas could not have played a bigger role, having his best game in a Jaguars uniform.
Trailing by four, midway through the second quarter, quarterback Trevor Lawrence delivered an absolute dart to Thomas for an 85-yard touchdown that put the Jaguars ahead for the first time all day.
That touchdown catch and run made Thomas the fastest man in the NFL this season as he sped up to 22.15mph, the highest of any ball carrier so far this season, according to Next Gen Stats.
“There's not that many guys like it," Lawrence said. "Obviously, you see a few around the league that are fast and can break away. If they get in the open field, there's nobody that's going to catch them on the other side of the ball. He's definitely one of those guys. So the more we can find opportunities to get him the ball in those situations, we're going to score a lot of points with him. But I thought beyond that, just being in the right spot, doing the right thing, he did a nice job today."
Thomas finished the game with 122 receiving yards on five catches, being utilized heavily in the deep passing game. He has quickly become a top receiver in the room and is being given more and more targets every single week.
Among other offensive rookies this season, Thomas is putting up some of the most productive numbers and is definitely going to be talked about regarding the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award towards the end of the season.
Jaguars faithful has to be happy with what they've seen from the 21-year old so far this season and his potential is limitless from what he has put on tape through five games. The 6-4, 205-pound frame is a huge advantage that will help him continue to win against the league's top secondary players.
