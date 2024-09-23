How Jaguars' Top Rookie Responded to Being a Healthy Scratch
It remains to be seen if Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Maason Smith will return to the field in Week 3, but the team has liked what it has seen in the lead up to Monday Night Football.
Smith was a surprise healthy scratch for the Jaguars in Week 2 after playing over 20 snaps the week before.
While few outside the building saw the No. 48 pick sitting out against the Cleveland Browns, Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said this week the team's top defensive draft pick has handled it the right way.
“Very good. Very good. He's in the right mindset. Very excited about him and his future. He said he had a good practice yesterday," Nielsen said.
"He responded exactly how you’d want him to respond. He took it where it wasn't an attack on him. We’ve got to get better and we’re going to do everything we can to get better and get out there and play. So, a very bright future for him and he has the right mindset to be a very good player in this league.”
It remains to be seen if Smith will be active in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills, but it is clear the Jaguars have not seen Smith's Week 2 benching as a knock against the rookie.
“You’ve got 53 players each week and I get a chance to select the 48. Obviously, I visit with the defensive staff and it kind of goes too off of the prior week," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said earlier in the week.
"So, it's not necessarily what Maason did. I think guys like Big O [DT Esezi Otomewo] and Jeremiah [DT Jeremiah Ledbetter] also had good weeks of preparation and practice. It's just an opportunity for Maason to learn and put himself in a position this week to try to be elevated. So, it was nothing that he didn't do. I just think it was a fact that Jeremiah and Big O had opportunities to be up this week.”
A former five-star recruit and the No. 20 prospect in the nation in the 2021 recruiting class, Smith appeared in nine games and started four as a true freshman. He earned Freshman All-SEC and Freshman All-American honors after 19 tackles, five tackles for loss, and four sacks.
After sustaining an ACL injury in the first week of the 2022 season, Smith returned in 2023 and started 12 games while recording 28 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and two pass deflections.
