How Joshua Cephus Has Impressed Jaguars Coaches During the Offseason Program
In recent years, the Jaguars have been exceptional at finding talent following the conclusion of the NFL Draft. Credit to the Jaguars’ scouts, it seems almost every year the team is able to identify an undrafted player or two who can make a significant impact on the roster. It’s almost become an expectation.
Whether it was Allen Hurns, James Robinson, Keelan Cole or Corey Grant, the front office has had a knack for finding these diamonds in the rough that, for one reason or another, slipped through the cracks of the NFL Draft. In 2024, that such player might just be UTSA’s Joshua Cephus.
The former Roadrunner was a First-Team All-American Athletic Conference receiver, becoming the program’s all-time leader in receptions (313), receiving yards (3,639) and starts (56). Cephus ended his collegiate career with 52 consecutive games with a reception and just nine drops on 433 targets, according to Pro Football Focus.
It’s that consistency and reliability that caught the eyes of the Jaguars’ staff. Stays healthy? Check. Great hands? Check. Consistently produces? Check. Through OTAs, head coach Doug Pederson has certainly taken notice of that consistency.
“It's been consistent. He's done a nice job from a young player coming in here, picking up, and doing some things. Now, we're here at the end of the offseason program and we're going to have some time away but what he retains between now and camp and coming back in great shape. But he's done a nice job,” said Pederson.
Cephus also brings quality size to the position, standing 6-foot-2, 193 pounds and had an impressive 10-yard split of 1.52, placing him in the 94th percentile. While he isn’t the fastest guy out there, a quick, big man is enticing enough in its own right.
When it comes to the bottom of the roster, however, other factors have to be taken into account. The Jaguars know who their best three receivers are as Christian Kirk returns along with the additions of Brian Thomas Jr. and Gabe Davis. The remaining spots must look at special teams contributions as well.
Press Taylor discussed the receiver room, “Ideally, you've got three guys that you know are going to contribute most of the pass game to, a fourth guy that can be versatile and have some sort of role, and depending fifth, sixth, a lot of that comes down to special teams. We're not throwing the ball to the fifth receiver a lot of times on game day when there's five guys out.”
He continued, “Then we have a lot of guys like Cephus that you were asking about that kind of fit that mold of how do they fit. Where do they fit in fourth, fifth, sixth? What's their value as a receiver and special teams, as well.”
That’s what the Jaguars must figure out. Where does Joshua Cephus fit onto this team and what’s his role? If Cephus can hone his skills as a special teamer, that might just be the key to securing his spot on the opening day roster.
When training camp and preseason roll around, the coaching staff and fans should get more answers to their questions. For now, Cephus continues to impress all, becoming an early fan favorite throughout OTAs.