How Loss of Defensive Star Can Make the Jaguars Better
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell looked good in his 2024 debut against the Miami Dolphins last week. Pretty much the whole defense did, actually.
Outside of the home run ball to wide receiver Tyreek Hill (which proved an even bigger momentum changer than the fumble that gave it to the Dolphins in the first place), the Jaguars kept one of the league's most offenses in check throughout the contest.
They held arguably the league's best running back duo, Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane, in check. Just 81 rushing yards. However, the loss was more than just a tally in the wrong column. The Jaguars lost their best cornerback in Tyson Campbell. Hamstring injury.
On Thursday, it was announced he was placed on the injured reserve. Out for a minimum four games. Defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen was blunt about the injury when he spoke to the press on Thursday.
"I hate it for him," Nielsen said. "He was playing at an elite level, really high. Can't wait to get him back, and we will."
Then, he offered hope on the situation. After all, this means that the Jaguars' cornerbacks room will now get more snaps -- something that can only help in the long-term.
"It's just a next-man-up mentality. It's part of the game," he said. "One of the things is, we've talked about no depth chart, things like that. So, the guys behind him have had plenty of reps, plenty of opportunity to go out and play against good quality opponents and show what they can do. We’re very confident the next guy up out there will do a good job."
Such corners that could rise to the occasion are Montaric Brown and Jarrian Jones, both of whom Nielsen lauded. He liked what he saw from them in practice.
"Technique, fundamentals, extra effort, where they were supposed to be," Nielsen said. "Excited about both those two players, young players that did a pretty good job in the game. So, now let's take the next step."
Head coach Doug Pederson heaped praise on Jones specifically after his performance against the Dolphins.
"I thought he played really well," Pederson said. "I didn't think there was much hesitation in his play. He did the things he was asked to do."
Both corners have plenty of potential. How they perform against the Browns could be indicative of what they can be on this team, regardless of next-man-up mentality or not.
