Does Evan Engram Trade Make Sense For Jaguars?
The Jacksonville Jaguars will certainly have to make some interesting decisions this offseason, and one of them will be deciding what to do with tight end Evan Engram.
Engram is preparing to enter the final year of his deal and is slated to earn $14.8 million in 2025, meaning that his time with the Jaguars could be coming to a close.
At 30 years old, Engram has probably already seen his best days. He made the Pro Bowl in 2023 after hauling in 114 receptions for 963 yards and four touchdowns, but his 2024 campaign ended after nine games thanks to a torn labrum.
Engram has always been a solid tight end, even dating back to his New York Giants days. But with the emergence of youngster Brenton Strange, it may be time for Jacksonville to move on from Engram.
The Jaguars could very well decide to trade the Ole Miss product this coming offseason, and thanks to how productive he has been throughout the majority of his career, he actually should have some decent value on the trade market.
With Jacksonville being just 3-11 and heading into quasi-rebuilding mode, it would make sense for the squad to move some of its aging veterans to open up playing time for its budding young players.
Strange snared 11 balls for 73 yards this past weekend and has caught 34 passes for 329 yards and a couple of scores on the year overall. He is in just his second NFL season and is clearly oozing with potential.
Perhaps it's time for the Jaguars to go all in on a young core that includes Trevor Lawrence, Tank Bigsby, Brian Thomas Jr. and Strange?
That would mean cutting ties with Engram, Christian Kirk and Travis Etienne Jr.
Engram would probably be the most valuable of the bunch, as there are plenty of teams in need of a good tight end to bolster their offense.
Jacksonville selected Strange in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft for a reason. The Jaguars believe in him, so it would behoove them to feature him more significantly in the offense.
That will be a whole lot easier to do if they rehome Engram.
