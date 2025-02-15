How the Jaguars Can Take Full Advantage of Kicking Rules in 2025
The Jacksonville Jaguars special teams unit was great for the team last season. And having a familiar unit together that already has chemistry is good for a team that will look almost brand new next season under new head coach Liam Coen.
The Jaguars did everything right on special teams last season. They played well. They cover kicks and punts as a unit. Cam Little has one of the best rookie seasons for a kicker. Long snapper Ross Matiscik and punter Logan Cooke were Pro Bowlers.
Now, next season, the Jaguars special teams will look to improve in any area they need to under Special Teams Coordinator Heath Farwell. Farwell had this unit playing their best football all season last year, and he will look to do the same in 2025.
Farwell gave his thoughts on how they handled the new kick-off rules last season.
“It'll be interesting to see if we make any changes to it. I think we'll learn more at the Combine, said Farwell. "That's kind of when we get together and kind of go through some of the possibilities. The average drive start was over 29 yards. Touchback was at the 30-yard line. So, that's kind of one of those things we’ve got to look at. How does that affect drive start and all that? I think we’ve got to get better."
"We learned a ton throughout the season, but that's the biggest project for probably all special teams coaches is taking a look at what we did, what the top groups did on kickoff and kickoff return. What did they do? What did we do? And how can we get better at it? What are they doing that we weren't doing? I’ve got to do a big study on that. So, that's my biggest project this offseason. How can we get better to make sure it's the number one kickoff, kickoff return group next season?”
"The kicker position, whether it's you see in the playoffs with the big field goals, and then also the kickoff aspect. That's a huge portion of the game. I think that's an important specific quality that if a kicker, if a specialist has, it's a good thing.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.