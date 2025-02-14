Why the Jaguars Will Have a Great Special Teams Again in 2025
The Jacksonville Jaguars have found their new head coach, Liam Coen. Coen is coming off a season where he had the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing their best offensive football in recent years. Coen also comes from a coaching tree that has produced many young and successful head coaches in the National Football League.
Coen made another great decision on his coaching staff when we brought back special teams coordinator Heath Farwell for the 2025 season.
The Jaguars special teams unit was great for the team last season. And having a familiar unit together that already has chemistry is good for a team that will look almost brand new next season under a new head coach.
Farwell is excited to be back in Jacksonville, and the players are excited to have him back as well. Farwell is one of the best special teams coordinators in the league, and now he looks to keep doing great things in Jacksonville.
“It’s good to be back. It’s good to be back," said Farwell on Thursday. "We were excited, my family and I. We have loved it here the last three years and to be able to stay here, it’s exactly what we wanted. To have some stability for my kids is huge. It’s a big deal for us.”
Farwell also talked about how the players reacted to him being back with the team.
“They were excited. Getting the band back together. We’ve got a good group. That’s one of the reasons why we wanted to be back. Those guys are special talents, special guys, special families. They’ve got a great family, and they’ve kind of taken my family in with them. Got to spend some time with them at the Pro Bowl a couple weeks ago. It’s just a good group. To bring those guys back with us, [Assistant Special Teams Coach] Luke Thompson, my assistant’s able to come back as well. I tell them all the time, not only those three guys, but the rest of the group, we wouldn’t be back if they didn’t play as well as they did. So, they’re a huge part of it, the way they played every single day. That’s why we’re here. They were excited. It’s great for everybody.”
