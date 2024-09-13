How to Watch Week 2: Browns at Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars look to avenge their Week 1 defeat at the hands of the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns.This marks the first game at EverBank Stadium for the 2024 regular season.
After a tough challenge in the season-opener, the home-opener looks to be much more promising for the Jaguars. The Browns were beaten by the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, 33-17.
The Browns are a good matchup for the Jaguars. The Browns' run-game has struggled so far with Nick Chubb, and the Jaguars held one of the strongest running back tandems in the NFL in check last week, allowing just 81 rushing yards.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson struggled against Dallas, taking six sacks and throwing two interceptions. The Jaguars' defense has good pass rushing with Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, and offseason acquisition Arik Armstead.
The Browns will be without star tight end David Njoku, one of their key threats in the passing game. He suffered an ankle injury in during Week 1. The Jaguars will be without cornerback Tyson Campbell, arguably their best, as he is on the injured reserve for a hamstring injury.
One of the big storylines of the game for the Jaguars is how they will bounce back after last week's collapse against the Dolphins. The Jaguars scored 17 first-half points and carried a 17-7 advantage late into the third quarter.
A costly fumble gave momentum back to the Dolphins and the Jaguars could not regroup. The play-calling will be something to watch in this game, especially if it changes in the second half like it did last week. The onus will be on head coach Doug Pederson and offensive coordinator Press Taylor.
Here's how you can watch Sunday's game:
TV: CBS47 / NFL+
Venue: EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. EST/ 10:00 a.m. PST
Radio: 92.5 FM / 1010XL / 99.9 FM / Sirius XM
The Jaguars and Browns have met 19 times. The Jaguars lead the series 12-7 and have a one-game advantage at home, 5-4. The Jaguars have a .632 winning percentage against the Browns, their highest against any opponent. Pederson is 5-2 in home openers.
The Browns won last season's matchup on December 10th, 31-27.
