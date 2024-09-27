How to Watch Week 4: Jaguars at Texans
The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3) will travel to NRG Stadium to face their AFC South rival, the Houston Texans (2-1), on Sunday afternoon.
The Jaguars are in an 0-3 hole after starting the year with what might have been the highest expectations in franchise history. Owner Shad Khan called it the best team the Jaguars have ever had and said the team was in "win now" mode.
The Jaguars let a winnable game against the Dolphins slip through their fingers in Week 1 and continuously shot themselves in the foot in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns in another game they should have won.
On Monday, the Jaguars suffered what may have been the most embarrassing defeat in franchise history, losing to the Buffalo Bills 47-10.
An 0-4 start would be a death sentence to the Jaguars' season and it could have widespread consequences for the franchise and head coach Doug Pederson. The Houston Texans are fresh off a loss to the Minnesota Vikings and will look to get back in the win column on Sunday at home.
Here's how you can watch Sunday's contest:
TV: CBS
Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
Kickoff: 1 P.M. EST
Catch the Jaguars Week 4 game locally on CBS (WJAX). CBS broadcast talent includes Andrew Catalon (Play-by-Play), Tiki Barber (Analyst), Jason McCourty (Analyst), AJ Ross (Sideline). If you are out of market, you can still watch the Jaguars play the Texans on NFL+.
Radio: 1010 AM/92.5 FM Jax Sports Radio
You can listen to the game on 1010 AM and 92.5 FM Jax Sports Radio, the official Jaguars radio network partner. Radio talent includes Frank Frangie (play-by-play), Jeff Lageman (analyst), Tony Boselli (analyst) and Bucky Brooks (field analyst).
Under Pederson, the Jaguars are 8-4 against their AFC South opponents. Last year, the two teams split the series. The last matchup was a 24-21 victory for the Jaguars on November 26th, 2023. Lawrence through for 364 yards, the second-most in his career for a single game. Josh Hines-Allen tallied 2.5 sacks and was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week.
The Jaguars are 15-29 all-time against the Texans.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.