If Jaguars Let Patriots Rookie Shine, It Could Cost Jobs
The Jacksonville Jaguars should have, in theory, their most winnable game of the season against the New England Patriots. The Patriots are traveling and have to adjust mentally and physically, as well as deal with jet-lag and all of the difficulties teams face when they play in London.
The Jaguars have had a full week and an entire game to adjust. They are settled and ready. The roster is difference is big and should go in the Jaguars' favor, too. As our Jaguars on SI beat writer John Shipley put it, "the Patriots are dealing with even more injuries than the Jaguars are. They are already without Jabrill Peppers, and other big names such as Rhamondre Stevenson. Kyle Duggar, Davon Godchaux, and others are on the injury report. The Patriots are limping into Sunday, and they are doing so behind an inexperienced head coach and quarterback."
About that quarterback -- Drake Maye was the third overall pick for good reason. He has all of the right tools and intangibles to succeed. Big arm and good mobility, among many other traits. But he's a rookie and he is behind one of the worst offensive lines and has an inexperienced head coach.
Should be a cakewalk for Duval, right?
Not quite. For one, it's hard to gameplan against a quarterback who has just one start under his belt like Maye. Head coach Doug Pederson said they had to dust off the college tape to get a look at Maye.
"Look at his last year. Look what he does well. Also look at what affects him. What moves his eyes around a little bit and things like that," Pederson told reporters on Friday. "But obviously, just I think defensively, when you're playing a young rookie quarterback or a new quarterback in that fact, I think you just got to trust your instincts, trust your job, what you've been asked to do this week in the game plan, in the scheme, execute the call. Then just make the play. Make the play when it comes to you. Don't go searching, because he can run with it, make plays with his legs and he's good outside the pocket. So just stay disciplined."
Those instincts could determine a win or loss, and Pederson's job. This game would be an unacceptable loss, given all of the aforementioned factors in the Jaguars' favor.
Earlier in the week, Pederson gave the rookie credit. Pederson himself was a quarterback at the professional level, so he understands the youth element. But the ability is there for Maye.
As well as the danger for the Jaguars if they underestimate what he can do at the helm of the Patriots offense.
"He's got a big arm, he's a smart kid, he's athletic he's tough, he took some shots in that game against Houston the other day and came back," Pederson said. "I've been there with young quarterbacks, and you’ve just got to fight through it, and you’ve got to keep working. There are some good things there and he'll learn from last week and be much better in the future.”
