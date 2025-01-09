BREAKING: Lions' Ben Johnson 'Intrigued' By Jaguars Job
The Jacksonville Jaguars seem to have a legitimate shot at landing the top coach on the market.
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has been connected to the Jaguars job for weeks now, and it appears there is genuine interest from Johnson into the Jaguars job.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Wednesday the Jaguars will be looking at offensive coaches with the ability to be creative, while noting Johnson will be among those to receive serious interest.
"I'm hearing that offensive creativity will be a consideration, with Johnson, Coen and Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady among coaches to garner heavy interest," Fowler said. "The Jaguars want to maximize quarterback Trevor Lawrence's capacity once and for all, and the wide receiver position was one of their only bright spots last season."
Johnson's potential interest in the Jaguars' job has long been rumored to be connected directly to the employment of general manager Trent Baalke, with fowler noting that Johnson could even request his own general manager.
"But the bigger question that has the league buzzing -- is Trent Baalke the general manager moving forward regardless of the coaching hire, or could a specific coaching hire change that? The sentiment in some league circles is that Johnson is intrigued by this job but might want his own general manager in place," Fowler said.
"Baalke is handling this search and has hit the ground running, and some people in the building are skeptical that a prospective coach can power-play Baalke out of town."
Jaguars owner Shad Khan took direct questions on how he would respond to a candidate requesting a change in front office personnel when he spoke earlier this week. To Khan's credit, he noted that he would weigh the request.
“My response would be how would you improve it and then if it is credible, you want to do it. How does the structure work?" Khan said. "I want to make sure that this isn’t about ego or power or something more sinister quite frankly. There have been some of those elements that I have found in my experience in the NFL. If it’s a legit effort to get better, then everything should be on the table.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.