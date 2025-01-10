Jaguars' Interview With Lions' Ben Johnson Officially Scheduled
The table is officially set for the Jacksonville Jaguars to speak with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Johnson is set to speak with the Jaguars on Saturday evening after he speaks with the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders on Friday and the Chicago Bears on Saturday.
This means the Jaguars will be the fourth team to officially speak with Johnson, potentially giving the Jaguars an edge in terms of timing.
Coaches from the two teams with first-round byes can hold virtual interviews with teams between Wednesday and the end of the Wild Card round. This would pertain to candidates like Johnson and fellow Lions coordinator Aaron Glenn, who is also set to virtually interview with the Jaguars this week.
As for in-person interviews with coaches who are under contract with other teams, those can begin on Jan. 20 ... as long as the coaches are not on teams that are playing in the conference title games.
As for the coaches on those four teams, they can interview between Jan. 27 and Feb. 2 but can not do in-person interviews if they had not already previously done a virutal interview.
"We will put in our requests for candidates and then interview them. We want them to interview us (and) what we have and be open on how we can be better," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said on Monday. "Whether it’s organizationally, people, whatever. If it’s legitimate and compelling, certainly I’m open to everything.”
Johnson is widely considering to be the top coach on the market, and the Jaguars will certainly have some competition for his services.
With that said, it has been widely reported that Johnson would be careful about which teams he intends to interview with and, in many ways, the interview will be as much about Johnson interviewing the franchise as it is the other way around.
The simple fact Johnson is taking an interview with the Jaguars shows his interest, which is an important first step.
"I think we have a very compelling case on what we can offer the head coach and you know that. I think the players, where we stand on our draft, our salary cap, the city, the bricks and mortar, the facility and our division," Khan said.
"It's a very compelling case, but like we did last time, the head coach needs to be comfortable with what we're doing. Our job is to be able to provide them with all the resources they want. So, we'll go through that process, and it's got to work for them.”
