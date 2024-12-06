Jaguar Report

Insider Makes Case For Jaguars as the Perfect Landing Spot

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler believes there are plenty of reasons to have the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of the Chicago Bears and other teams when it comes to the most appealing job this offseason.

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) takes to the field pointing skyward during the first quarter of a regular season NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Dallas Cowboys 40-34 in overtime. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Jki 121822 Cowboys Jags Cp 107
There are plenty of reasons to believe the Jacksonville Jaguars could have the best job opening on the market this offseason.

The Jaguars don't yet have an official opening at head coach, and there always remains the possibility of Jaguars coach Doug Pederson fighting for his job over the final five weeks of the season.

But the simple truth is the Jaguars were not supposed to be a 2-10 team and eliminated from playoff contention by the first week of December. Jaguars owner Shad Khan made it clear this offseason that he had expectations of winning and pushing for a spot in the playoffs.

And with the Jaguars instead owning the worst record in the NFL and on track for the No. 1 pick, it is fair to assume there is a strong chance, if not a likelihood, for change at head coach by the time the dust settles.

And when that does eventually happen, the Jaguars surely look to be in direct competition with the Chicago Bears for the top landing spot for potential candidates -- a spot that Bears president Kevin Warren has already said belongs to Chicago.

"This will be the most coveted job in the National Football League this year, and Ryan [Poles] and I need to work hand-in-hand together to make sure we bring that to life, not only from a head coach standpoint but from an entire staff standpoint," Warren said earlier this week.

There is certainly a debate to be had, though. The Jaguars have their franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence the same way the Bears have their quarterback in Caleb Williams, but Lawrence is much further along in terms of development and experience.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler pointed to the Jaguars as the landing spot that could compete with Chicago, pointing to the struggles of the AFC South and the clean slate.

"As far as jobs that could be more attractive than what the Bears offer, perhaps Jacksonville is the answer," Fowler said. "Should the Jaguars' head-coaching and general manager jobs open at season's end, that could be a better place to go, thanks to a weaker division, a long-term quarterback in place and the chance to build something from the ground up."

As long as the Jaguars enter the offseason with a chance for a coach to form the franchise in his image, they will be looked at as a top landing spot for any coach. They have their quarterback, plenty of draft capital, money to spend, and a patient and supportive owner in Shad Khan who has provided more stability than the Bears' ownership has.

The key to the debate could be the general manager role, however. Any coach who lands with Chicago will have to make things work with Ryan Poles. If the Jaguars offer a clean slate scenario, they could have the edge.

