Insider Details How Appealing Jaguars Job Could Be to Top Candidates
It is no secret that Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson is facing plenty of questions about his job status entering Week 13.
After a successful first season at the helm and then an 8-3 start to the 2023 season, the Jaguars have crashed and burned in the worst way in 2024. The 2-9 Jaguars are entering Week 13 tied wtih the worst record in the NFL, while Pederson is 3-14 in his last 17 games as Jaguars head coach.
Now, it appears Pederson is on thin ice as the Jaguars look toward the 2025 season and insiders are taking their turns at assessing just how appealing the Jaguars job might be.
"We have two, we have the Saints and the Jets. I think we can agree that Jags are sort of a fait accompli, right? So that's three," Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer said on The Dan Patrick Show.
"Dallas looks like it's going that way. That's four. So now you only need three more, you know. So I think it's somewhere between seven and 10, like, I don't think it's gonna be record-breaking or anything like that, but I think it's somewhere between seven and 10, and, you know, it's gonna be an interesting market too."
So, how does Jacksonville stack up to the jobs that will potentially be open? According to Breer, the Jaguars seem to be one of two spots that could set a new coach up to win right away, joining the Chicago Bears.
The Bears have a different situation, of course, with general manager Ryan Poles appearing to be safe and with Caleb Williams on a rookie deal. The Jaguars job could offer a retooled front office, while Trevor Lawrence is one of the highest-paid players at his position in the NFL.
"Jacksonville could be the place where somebody comes in and gets tossed the keys to the kingdom, and Shad Khan says, 'You go fix it,' you know," Breer said.
"And so, like, that's where, like, for somebody like Belichick, it's, well, if I want to set it up a certain way, this is the one that's kind of giving me the blank slate, you know, the sort of canvas to paint, whatever I want to paint here. And so I think they set up a little bit differently. And obviously both the attractiveness of each job is going to depend on your own evaluation of the quarterback. There are a lot of people who think Trevor Lawrence has just been done in by his circumstances. There are others that don't think that highly of Trevor, you know. So how do you see him?"
